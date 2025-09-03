Archana Nag’s Husband Detained over Wife’s Complaint

TNI Bureau: Archana Nag, who was arrested on charges of blackmail and extortion, is again in the news and this time for lodging a written complaint against her husband Jagabandhu Chand of assaulting and attempting to kill her and their minor son.

As per Archana’s FIR which she has filed at Mancheswar police station late last night, Jagabandhu with a knife allegedly broke into her house in the middle of the night and tried to attack her and their son with the aim to kill.

Based on the complaint, Mancheswar police initiated a probe into the matter and detained Jagabandhu for interrogation. Cops also recovered a knife from his possession.

Police is also said to have recorded statements of Archana and her son.

It is to be noted here that the couple are living separately as their divorce case is under subsidised.