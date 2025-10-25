Veteran Actor Satish Shah Passes Away at 74

Mumbai: Veteran actor Satish Shah, widely recognized for his work in both films and television, passed away on October 25 at around 2:30 pm at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was 74 years old and had been dealing with kidney-related health issues, including a recent transplant.

Shah’s career spanned over four decades, during which he became known for his versatility and ability to play diverse roles. He gained attention in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, where he played multiple characters, as well as hits such as Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om, and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

On television, he is remembered for his role as Indravadan Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and for his appearances in the 1984 series Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi.

According to his manager, Shah’s body remains at the hospital, and the funeral is scheduled for Sunday. His passing is a significant loss to the Indian entertainment industry, where he had been a consistent presence for decades.