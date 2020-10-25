TNI Morning News Headlines – October 25, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1633 Covid-19 cases including 955 quarantine and 678 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 281215 including 262031 recoveries & 17886 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported 158 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (132), Sundargarh (106) and Kendrapada (105).

👉 Odisha reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 2 each from Angul, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Khordha and Sundargarh. Toll mounts to 1,245.

👉 Minister for Steel & Mines, Works department Prafulla Kumar Mallik, tests positive for COVID-19.

👉 Fresh Low Pressure over Bay of Bengal; Met predicts light to moderate rain or thundershower over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj on October 25 & 26.

👉 Over 300 kg of Ganja worth about Rs 30 lakh seized in Koraput; 5 held.

India News

👉 India reports 50,129 new COVID-19 cases & 578 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Total case tally stands at 78,64,811 including 6,68,154 active cases, 70,78,123 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,18,534 deaths.

👉 Total 10,25,23,469 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 24th October. Of these, 11,40,905 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Second Boeing 777 VVIP aircraft for President, PM arrives in Delhi.

👉 PM Narendra Modi extends his greetings to the people of the country on Dussehra today; asks citizens to go ‘Vocal-for-local’ this festive season.

👉 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inspects a Tavor assault rifle; performs Shastra Puja at at Sukna War Memorial in Darjeeling.

👉 COVID-19 double blow for chronic disease patients like such as diabetes, cancer, respiratory problems or cardiovascular conditions in India.

👉 9 Arrested for raping Minor Girl & forced into prostitution in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam dist.

World News

👉 Global coronavirus cases surpass 42.5 Million, Deaths over 1148940.

👉 18 killed, 57 wounded in Kabul suicide bombing attack on education centre.