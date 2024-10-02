TNI Morning News Headlines – October 02, 2024

➡️Robbers rape a married woman in front of her two-year-old baby at an apartment under Maitri Vihar police limits.
➡️Odisha Government grants Rs 2.75 crore for Habisyalis performing Kartika Brata in Puri.
➡️Odisha Government has changed the uniform design for secondary school students in the State.
➡️Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on the occasion of Swachchata Hi Sewa campaign on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.
➡️Mysterious death of ganja smuggler: Kandhamal SP suspends 2 cops, terminates 3 home guards who killed the smuggler and fled away with ganja smuggler’s money, ganja and liquor.
➡️Internet services restored in communal violence-hit Bhadrak.
➡️Maoists may kidnap Ollywood actors shooting at Khaprakhol area of Balangir: Intellligence report.
➡️Pinda offered to forefathers on the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya today.
➡️3 killed in a Helicopter Crash in Bavdhan area of Pune district in Maharashtra.
➡️Mushtaq Bukhari (75), BJP candidate from Surankote assembly constituency in Poonch, J&K, passes away due to heart attack.
➡️PM Modi virtually inaugurates Gaushala with Bio-CNG plant, other development projects in Madhya Pradesh.
➡️PM Modi lays the foundation stone and inaugurates various projects pertaining to AMRUT 2.0, National Mission for Clean Ganga, and Gobardhan Yojana at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.
➡️Uttar Pradesh Government creates record by planting 36.51 crore saplings in a single day.
➡️68.72% turnout in phase 3 of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly polls.
➡️Arvind Kejriwal to vacate Delhi CM residence in 1-2 days.
➡️Iran launches missile attacks on Israel.
➡️At least 32 killed in Israeli strikes on southern Gaza.
➡️Climate scientist Claudia Sheinbaum sworn in as Mexico’s first female President.
