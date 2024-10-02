“Sadhguru” Jaggi Vasudev in Deep Trouble

Coimbatore: A significant police operation took place on Tuesday at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, involving a contingent of 150 personnel. This inquiry was initiated by the Coimbatore district superintendent of police following a directive from the Madras High Court. The court sought a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government regarding any criminal cases registered against the foundation, founded by spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev, also known as Sadhguru.

The inquiry was prompted by a habeas corpus petition filed by S. Kamaraj, a retired professor from Coimbatore. Kamaraj alleged that his two daughters had been “brainwashed” into residing at the Isha Yoga Centre and claimed that the foundation was preventing them from maintaining contact with their family.

A senior police official confirmed that officers were conducting inquiries with individuals at the foundation to gather necessary information.

In response to the allegations, the Isha Foundation firmly denied any wrongdoing. In a statement, the foundation clarified that it does not promote monkhood or dictate personal choices such as marriage, emphasizing that individuals have the autonomy to choose their own paths.

“Isha Foundation was founded by Sadhguru to impart yoga and spirituality to people. We believe that adult individuals possess the freedom and wisdom to make their own choices,” the statement read. The foundation noted that while many residents are not monks, a few have chosen to take vows of Brahmacharya (celibacy).

The foundation’s statement also mentioned that the daughters had willingly confirmed their decision to stay at the Isha Yoga Centre. “They have clearly stated that they are staying at Isha Yoga Center of their own volition. Now that the matter is before the court, we hope the truth will prevail, bringing an end to unnecessary controversies,” it stated.

Furthermore, the Isha Foundation accused Kamaraj and others of attempting to trespass onto its premises under false pretenses. They claimed the petitioner misrepresented himself as a member of a fact-finding committee to investigate a crematorium being constructed by the foundation, against which they had previously filed a criminal complaint.

As part of the inquiry, the police team, including three deputy superintendents, sought to understand the lifestyle of residents and volunteers at the center. The police visit was reportedly aimed at conducting a general inquiry regarding the individuals living at the Isha Foundation.

The Madras High Court has temporarily stayed the submission of the final report by the police, and it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve as the legal proceedings continue. The court also highlighted an apparent inconsistency in the allegations, pointing out that Sadhguru’s own daughter is married and settled, raising questions about his encouragement for other women to adopt a monastic lifestyle.