TNI Morning News Headlines – November 22, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
📌Inventory of Lord Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar to be completed by April 2026: SJTA.
 
📌CBI questions four, summons six more in Odisha Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment scam case.
 
📌Bhawanipatna (Sadar) MLA Sagar Charan Das seeks police action after receiving death threats from armed miscreants.
 
📌Bhubaneswar Development Authority announces Ekamra residency project
 
📌Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Jawan arrested in Bhubaneswar in Rs 40 Lakh land fraud case.
 
📌Odia music director and singer Abhijit Majumdar recovering steadily.

📌India–South Africa T20 clash in Cuttack: IIT Bhubaneswar team inspects Barabati stadium ahead of the T20 match, scheduled for December 9.
 
📌Uttar Pradesh: A cleanliness drive was organised in Ayodhya, ahead of the flag hosting ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on 25 November.
 
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Johannesburg ahead of the G20 Summit.
 
📌Hyderabad, Telangana: President Droupadi Murmu will attend the centenary celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Satya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi.
 
📌Delhi’s air remains in ‘very poor’ category.
 
📌Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay arrives in Dhaka for two-day visit.
 
📌Russian President Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russia will seize more territory if Ukraine refuses to agree to US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.
