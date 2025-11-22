TNI Evening News Headlines – November 22, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
📌Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attends ‘Odisha State Day’ celebration at IITF-2025.
 
📌Low pressure forms over Gulf of Malacca and is expected to intensify into a depression over the Bay of Bengal within 48 hours. Odisha to see dry weather till November 29: IMD.
 
📌Senior music director Prem Anand demands investigation into Odia playback singer Humane Sagar’s death case.
 
📌Odisha Police has set an ambitious target to completely root out Maoist activities by March 31, 2026.
 
📌CBI grills 4 more candidates in Odisha Police SI recruitment scam case.
 
📌Jagatsinghpur Police arrested Sikandar Alam and his brother for sheltering Bangladeshi nationals illegally; passport seized, police suspect foreign network.
 
📌IAF officials pay tribute to Wing Commander Namansh Syal killed in Tejas fighter jet crash in Dubai Air Show.
 

📌Johannesburg, South Africa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with several World leaders at G-20 Summit; presents India’s perspective on key global issues, countering Drug–Terror Nexus.
 
📌37 underground cadre maoists, including three State Committee Members, surrendered before the Telangana Police on Saturday.
 
📌Delhi Government declares public holiday on November 25 to commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Shaheedi Diwas.
 
📌Air quality remains ‘very poor’ in Delhi with AQI stands at 370.
 
📌Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu dies in road accident in Mansa. He was 37.
 
📌India storm into the Womens T20 World Cup Blind final with a dominant 9-wicket win over Australia.
 
 
