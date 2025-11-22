TNI Evening News Headlines – November 22, 2025

📌Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attends ‘Odisha State Day’ celebration at IITF-2025.
📌Low pressure forms over Gulf of Malacca and is expected to intensify into a depression over the Bay of Bengal within 48 hours. Odisha to see dry weather till November 29: IMD.
📌Senior music director Prem Anand demands investigation into Odia playback singer Humane Sagar’s death case.
📌Odisha Police has set an ambitious target to completely root out Maoist activities by March 31, 2026.
📌CBI grills 4 more candidates in Odisha Police SI recruitment scam case.
📌Jagatsinghpur Police arrested Sikandar Alam and his brother for sheltering Bangladeshi nationals illegally; passport seized, police suspect foreign network.
📌IAF officials pay tribute to Wing Commander Namansh Syal killed in Tejas fighter jet crash in Dubai Air Show.
📌Johannesburg, South Africa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with several World leaders at G-20 Summit; presents India’s perspective on key global issues, countering Drug–Terror Nexus.
📌37 underground cadre maoists, including three State Committee Members, surrendered before the Telangana Police on Saturday.
📌Delhi Government declares public holiday on November 25 to commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Shaheedi Diwas.
📌Air quality remains ‘very poor’ in Delhi with AQI stands at 370.
📌Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu dies in road accident in Mansa. He was 37.
📌India storm into the Womens T20 World Cup Blind final with a dominant 9-wicket win over Australia.
