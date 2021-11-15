IMD issues Rainfall alert for Odisha till Nov 19

Insight Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted several parts of Odisha to receive rainfall from today till November 19.

According to IMD,“ low pressure area over south Andaman sea yesterday.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become well marked over north andaman sea & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by November 15. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west–northwestwards across east-central & adjoining southeast BoB, concentrate into a depression over west-central BoB by November 17 and reach near south Andhra Pradesh coast around November 18.

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall very likely in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri on November 18 & 19.