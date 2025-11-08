TNI Morning News Headlines – November 08, 2025

📌Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Matric examination form fill-up to start today till November 22.
📌3 servitors of Puri Srimandir suspended for collecting money from devotees and using dalda ghee.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to hold roadshow in Nuapada today.
📌Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) conducts food safety raid at Bali Jatra; stale items destroyed, fines imposed.
📌Orissa High Court directs Berhampur SP to file an affidavit explaining his conduct after he submitted an explanation in connection with Pitabash Panda murder case.
📌Rourkela bound OSRTC bus from Bhubaneswar crashes into truck in Dhenkanal; four critical.
📌Ollywood actor Ashrumochan Mohanty’s car plunges into Daya canal in Bhubaneswar, he escapes unhurt.
📌Varanasi, UP: PM Narendra Modi flags off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Banaras Railway Station.
📌Nearly 700 flights delayed at Delhi airport yesterday following a technical fault in the air traffic control system.
📌Two terrorists killed in failed infiltration bid in JK’s Kupwara.
📌J&K: Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducts searches at various Jails across Kashmir.
📌RBI denied social media claims that it sold 35 tonnes of gold from its reserves.
📌National Capital recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 335 at 9 am placing Delhi in the ‘red zone’.
📌US President Donald Trump announces US boycott of G20 Summit in South Africa.
📌Afghanistan-Pakistan talks end without agreement.
📌Hurricane Melissa claimed at least 75 lives, displaced more than 770,000 people. Nearly 5 million people suffered in Caribbean.
