CM Mohan Majhi’s Nuapada Visit Schedule Today

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to visit Nuapada district today for a day-long series of programmes and public engagements. His detailed schedule is as follows:
-
9:50 AM: Departure from Chief Minister’s residence in Bhubaneswar by road.
-
9:55 AM: Arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar.
-
10:05 AM: Departure from Bhubaneswar by aircraft for Nuapada district.
-
11:00 AM: Arrival at Gotma Airstrip, Nuapada.
-
11:25 AM: Departure from Gotma Airstrip by helicopter.
-
11:45 AM: Arrival at Sunabeda BSF Helipad.
-
11:50 AM: Departure by road to Sunadei Temple, Sunabeda.
-
12:05 PM: Arrival at Sunadei Temple; time reserved for offering prayers.
-
12:30 PM: Departure from Sunadei Temple by road.
-
12:40 PM to 2:40 PM: Reserved schedule at Changudi. The Chief Minister is likely to have lunch at a tribal household in the Sunabeda area before proceeding to Nuapada.
-
2:40 PM: Departure from Sunabeda BSF Helipad by helicopter.
-
3:00 PM: Arrival at the temporary helipad near Dianmunda Chowk, Nuapada, followed by a visit to the Circuit House.
-
3:05 PM to 3:45 PM: Reserved at Circuit House, Nuapada.
-
3:45 PM: Departure by road for the roadshow.
-
4:00 PM to 8:00 PM: Roadshow from Nuapada to Khariar Road in support of the BJP candidate for the by-poll.
-
9:00 PM: Return to Circuit House, Nuapada, for night halt.
Next Day (November 9, Sunday):
-
11:00 AM: Departure from Circuit House, Nuapada, by road.
-
11:20 AM: Arrival at Gotma Airstrip.
-
11:30 AM: Departure by aircraft for Bhubaneswar.
-
12:25 PM: Arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar.
-
12:40 PM: Return to Chief Minister’s residence in Bhubaneswar.
A helicopter will be positioned at Gotma Airstrip by 10:00 AM to facilitate the Chief Minister’s movement between Sunabeda and Nuapada.
*The above schedule has been released by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nuapada Unit to the Media.
Comments are closed.