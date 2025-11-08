CM Mohan Majhi’s Nuapada Visit Schedule Today

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to visit Nuapada district today for a day-long series of programmes and public engagements. His detailed schedule is as follows:

9:50 AM: Departure from Chief Minister’s residence in Bhubaneswar by road.

9:55 AM: Arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar.

10:05 AM: Departure from Bhubaneswar by aircraft for Nuapada district.

11:00 AM: Arrival at Gotma Airstrip, Nuapada.

11:25 AM: Departure from Gotma Airstrip by helicopter.

11:45 AM: Arrival at Sunabeda BSF Helipad.

11:50 AM: Departure by road to Sunadei Temple, Sunabeda.

12:05 PM: Arrival at Sunadei Temple; time reserved for offering prayers.

12:30 PM: Departure from Sunadei Temple by road.

12:40 PM to 2:40 PM: Reserved schedule at Changudi. The Chief Minister is likely to have lunch at a tribal household in the Sunabeda area before proceeding to Nuapada.

2:40 PM: Departure from Sunabeda BSF Helipad by helicopter.

3:00 PM: Arrival at the temporary helipad near Dianmunda Chowk, Nuapada, followed by a visit to the Circuit House.

3:05 PM to 3:45 PM: Reserved at Circuit House, Nuapada.

3:45 PM: Departure by road for the roadshow.

4:00 PM to 8:00 PM: Roadshow from Nuapada to Khariar Road in support of the BJP candidate for the by-poll.

9:00 PM: Return to Circuit House, Nuapada, for night halt.

Next Day (November 9, Sunday):

11:00 AM: Departure from Circuit House, Nuapada, by road.

11:20 AM: Arrival at Gotma Airstrip.

11:30 AM: Departure by aircraft for Bhubaneswar.

12:25 PM: Arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar.

12:40 PM: Return to Chief Minister’s residence in Bhubaneswar.

A helicopter will be positioned at Gotma Airstrip by 10:00 AM to facilitate the Chief Minister’s movement between Sunabeda and Nuapada.

*The above schedule has been released by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nuapada Unit to the Media.