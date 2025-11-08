TNI Evening News Headlines – November 08, 2025

📌Nuapada Bypoll: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi holds roadshow from Nuapada to Khariar Road for party candidate Jay Dholakia.
📌Two Odisha college girl students crushed to death under speeding car in Keonjhar’s Anandapur.
📌3 persons killed after a building balcony collapses in Manisahu Chhak in Cuttack.
📌Police protection has been provided to the family members of slain BJP leader and senior lawyer Pitabas Panda.
📌Commissionerate Police demolishes business unit of murder accused builder Sasmit Biswal alias Chinmay in Bhubaneswar.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited veteran BJP leader and Bharat Ratna awardee LK Advani at his Delhi residence to wish him on his 97th birthday.
📌PM Modi to visit Bhutan next week.
📌Patna-born Dr. Anjani K. Sinha, a renowned orthopaedic surgeon and Delhi University alumnus, takes charge as the new US Ambassador to Singapore.
📌India’s drug regulator has set January 1, 2026, as the final deadline for pharma firms to meet global manufacturing standards (Schedule M).
📌India VS Australia: 5th T20I has been called off due to rain. India wins the T20 series 2-1 against Australia.
📌Nobel laureate James Watson, co-discoverer of DNA’s double helix, has died at 97.
