TNI Morning News Headlines – November 10, 2020

Odisha News

👉 BJD candidate Swarup Kumar Das leading by 1486 votes in Balasore Assembly Constituency after 3rd round of counting.

👉 BJD candidate Bijay Shankar Das leading by 5626 votes in Tirtol Assembly constituency after 4th round of counting.

👉 Odisha reports 987 Covid-19 cases including 572 quarantine and 415 local contact cases in 24 hours, single-day tally drops below 1000. Total cases now stand at 303780 including 289689 recoveries & 12584 active cases.

👉 Odisha reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 each from Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and 2 each from Khordha, Sundargarh. Toll mounts to 1454.

👉 Sundargarh reported only 107 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (106) and Khordha (92).

👉 Mercury slips below 11 degree Celsius at 5 places in Odisha; Sonepur shivers at 9.2 degree Celsius.

👉 Mo Bus gets the top award of the country “Best City Bus Service Project” for measures taken for the safety of passengers during this Covid pandemic.

👉 Iron ore loaded goods train way to Visakhapatnam from Chhatisgarh derails near Manbar station between Koraput and Jeypore stations; No injuries or casualties reported.

India News

👉 BJP leads in 15 seats while Congress is leading in 8, BSP in 1 seat in Madhya Pradesh.

👉 Bihar Election Results: NDA achieves the magic number of 123 seats; NDA leads in 133 seats now and the Grand Alliance is leading on 96.

👉 Bihar Election Results: NDA leading in Bihar. (NDA 131, RJD+ 100)

👉 Manipur Election 2020: BJP wins one of the five seats where bypolls were held.

👉 Nagaland: Independent candidates leading on Southern Angami-I and Pungro-Kiphire assembly seats.

👉 Congress leading on Marwahi assembly seat in Chhattisgarh.

👉 BJP leading in Dumka and Congress leading in Bermo assembly seats of Jharkhand.

👉 India reports 38,074 new COVID-19 cases & 448 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 85,91,731 including 5,05,265 active cases, 79,59,406 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,27,059 deaths.

👉 Total 11,96,15,857 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 9th November. Of these, 10,43,664 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

World News

👉 Global Covid-19 cases surpass 50.8 million cases.