Bihar Elections 2020: NDA surges ahead

TNI Bureau: Proving all exit polls wrong, the NDA is marching ahead in the Bihar Elections 2020 with a clear edge over the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. As per the ECI trends, BJP has emerged as the single largest party.

Out of 243 trends received via ECI, the NDA is leading in 124 seats (BJP 72, JD(U) 46, Vikassheel Insaan Party 6). Vikassheel Insaan Party had contested in 11 seats as the ally of BJP.

On the other hand, Mahagathbandhan is leading in 105 seats (RJD 65, Congress 21, CPI-ML 14, CPI 3, CPI-M 2).

Chirag Paswan’s LJP is leading in 3 seats. Interestingly, AIMIM is leading in 3 seats, while BSP is leading in one seat. Independent candidates are leading in 7 seats.

The counting is still in early stages. Over 50 seats are having less than 1000 voting margin. Situation may change anytime. However, NDA seems to confident of maintaining the lead.