Bihar Elections 2020: Close Fight between RJD+ and NDA

TNI Bureau: As per the early trends in Bihar Assembly Elections, both RJD+ and NDA are engaged in a close fight to gain the supremacy.

The RJD+ is leading in 114 seats while the NDA is not far behind and leading in 110 seats. Others are leading in 17 seats.

The RJD may emerge as the single largest party, but, JD(U) has lost its ground. The BJP is catching up with the RJD and the race is very close between both parties. Contrary to the expectations, Congress is doing better. Chirag Paswan’s LJP is leading in 7 seats.

If the current trend is to be believed, Bihar may witness a hung assembly. However, things may change as the counting progresses.