Odisha CM announces State Journalists as Frontline Covid Warriors

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared working journalists of the State as Frontline Covid Warriors.

Approving a proposal to this effect, the Chief Minister has said working journalists are doing a great service to the State by providing seamless news feed, making people aware on issues relating to Covid at this very trying times and they are a great support for our war against Covid.

The decision will benefit 6944 working journalists of the State.

It may be mentioned here that as many as 6944 working journalists of the State have been covered under Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana. They are getting health insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each.

Besides, an ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh is also being provided to the next of kin of journalists who die of Covid while performing duty.

