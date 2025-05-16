TNI Morning News Headlines – May 16, 2025

➡️Odisha Government is all set to expedite the process for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in 15 universities and fill up 1,353 vacant teaching.
➡️Junior Engineer found dead inside car under mysterious circumstances in Barapali block of Bargarh.
➡️State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Odisha, has flagged alarmingly high levels of pollution in the Jeera River.
➡️CRPF officer M Prabo Singh, a second-in-command rank officer killed, another injured in lightning strike during anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand.
➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Bhuj Air Force Station; met with valiant Air Warriors stationed at Bhuj Air Force Station.
➡️Rupee rises 12 paise to 85.42 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex declines 252.97 points to 82,277.77 in early trade; Nifty drops 67.6 points to 24,994.50.
➡️Adani Airports snap ties with Chinese Airport Firm DragonPass.
➡️4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts China.
➡️London High Court rejects Nirav Modi’s fresh bail application: CBI.
