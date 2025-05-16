Odisha Govt declares unseasonal Rain as State-Specific Disaster

In a landmark decision, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the unseasonal rain as a State-Specific Disaster.
Affected farmers with over 33% crop loss became eligible for monetary compensation through Rs 291 crore allocated from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).
Up to 10% of the SDRF’s annual allocation can now be used to address damages caused by unseasonal rains.
The CMO press release mentioned that in December last year, approximately 22,791 hectares of crops were devastated due to incessant rains, affecting around 6,66,000 farmers across the State. In response to this calamity, the Chief Minister had previously disbursed Rs 291 crore in agricultural input aid to assist those impacted.
Comments are closed.