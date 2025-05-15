TNI Evening News Headlines – May 15, 2025

➡️Odisha’s Higher Education Department signs MoU with National Stock Exchange (NSE) to boost financial literacy and student skills.
➡️Odisha Government declares unseasonal rains as state-specific disaster.
➡️Odisha: Mahila Morcha takes out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Bhubaneswar to mark success of ‘Operation Sindoor’.
➡️Operation Nader: Eliminated terrorists in Awantipora, have been identified as Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani and Yawar Ahmed Bhat.
➡️J&K: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets and interacts with jawans at Badami Bagh Cantonment.
➡️Government of India revokes Security Clearance of Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services, in the interest of national security.
➡️India reached exports worth USD 825 billion in 2024-25, the largest ever export.
➡️Maulana Azad National Urdu University has announced the cancellation of its academic MoU with Yunus Emre Institute of Turkey
➡️DRDO develops high-pressure polymeric membrane for sea water desalination.
➡️India, Pakistan understanding on cessation of hostilities extended.
➡️Delhi airport says it has formally ended association with Turkish firm Celebi for ground handling, cargo operations.
➡️US President Donald Trump wants Apple CEO Tim Cook to stop manufacturing iPhones in India.
➡️Apple reassures India of commitment to manufacture its products despite Donald Trump’s objections.
➡️US, Iran ‘close’ to nuclear deal, says Donald Trump.
