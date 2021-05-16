TNI Morning News Headlines – May 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 11732 COVID-19 cases on Sunday which took the tally of patients in the State to 612224, including 107403 active cases and 502455 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports single-day spike of 1710 COVID-19 positive cases followed by Cuttack (870), Angul (700) and Sundargarh (641).

➡️ 19 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Khordha, 3 each from Angul and Rayagada, 2 each from Nuapada and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,313.

➡️ Health Condition of Odisha Leader Of Opposition Pradipta Naik improving: AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha Government today restricted indoor and outdoor shooting of films and TV soaps till further orders amid COVID surge.

➡️ Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) launches Covid awareness vehicle.

➡️ Recovered COVID patient spends Rs 3,600 for 4 km ride back home.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 3,11,170 new COVID 19 cases, 3,62,437 recoveries and 4,077 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,46,84,077 including 36,18,458 active cases, 2,07,95,335 cured cases & 2,70,284 deaths.

➡️ Total of 18,22,20,164 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 31,48,50,143 samples tested for COVID19 up to 15th May 2021. Of these, 18,32,950 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ At least 1,053 children of up to 9 years of age were affected with COVID19 between April 16 and April 30, and 1,618 children were affected between May 1 and May 14 in Uttarakhand.

➡️ The second consignment of the SputnikV vaccine reached Hyderabad today.

➡️ Cyclonic Storm Tauktae Intensifies; Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Kerala & Goa. NDRF earmarks 100 teams for relief.

➡️ Cyclone Tauktae: 175 kmph gusty wind likely along these coasts.

➡️ Cyclonic Storm Tauktae very likely to intensify during the next 24 hours; very likely to move north-north-westwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours.

➡️ Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra Rajeev Satav loses battle to COVID-19.

➡️ Partial coronavirus curfew in UP extended till 7 am of May 24.

➡️ Uncontrolled diabetes major cause of Black Fungus: Experts.

World News

➡️ Medics report several deaths, injuries following latest Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip.

➡️ Gaza conflict rages as Israeli PM Netanyahu says airstrikes will continue.

➡️ International media building in Gaza destroyed,

➡️ 12 killed in Afghanistan mosque.

➡️ Russian vaccine Sputnik V gets nod in 51 countries.