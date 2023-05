Counting of votesin Karnataka Assembly elections began at 8 am on Saturday.

As per Election Commission of India (ECI), Congress takes the lead in 63 seats, BJP in 42 seats while JDS leads in 09 seats.

Karnataka saw its highest-ever voter turnout at 73.19% on May 10. Earlier, most exit polls have predicted that the Congress will emerge as the single largest party.

However, it seems that Congress is heading for a big win in Karnataka.