TNI Morning News Headlines – May, 07, 2025

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi and BJD President Naveen Patnaik praise ‘Operation Sindoor’ for targeting terror camps in Pakistan.
➡️Russian Embassy installs plaque to recognise Biju Babu’s significant contribution during World War II.
➡️BJD chief Naveen Patnaik attended a commemorative function at the Russian Embassy in Delhi to mark 80th Anniversary of Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany during World War II.
➡️Operation Sindoor: Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives.
➡️Home Minister Amit Shah orders chiefs of paramilitary forces to call back their personnel who are on leave: Sources.
➡️An unidentified aircraft crashed at Aklian Kalan village in Punjab’s Bathinda on the intervening night of May 6-7, a government source confirmed.
➡️Government of India briefs the press on Operation Sindoor with the inclusion of two female generals. Reports suggest 70 Terrorists killed, over 60 injured in Pakistan and PoK in Indian Strikes.
➡️Mission Sankalp: More than 15 naxals killed by Security Forces in an ongoing encounter near Karegutta Hills in Bijapur district along Chhattisgarh-Telangana border,
➡️Seven civilians die as Pakistan Army shells areas along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir.
➡️Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to address the Nation soon.
➡️Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya fined Rs 24 lakh for his team’s slow over rate during the IPL match against Gujarat Titans in Mumbai.
