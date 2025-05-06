Operation Sindoor: India Strikes Hard; Pahalgam Avenged

TNI Bureau: In a late night operation, the Indian Air Force conducted massive airstrikes in Pakistan and PoK, targeting terror networks in Pakistan and PoK. At least 9 locations targeted (4 in Pakistan, 5 in PoK). Several killed/injured. Targets included Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad.

Visuals have been received from Bahawalpur where chaos prevailed now. A mosque in Muridke, linked to terror activities, has been hit. Several terrorists are said to be killed in the strikes.

Indian Air Force (IAF) reportedly used Rafale Jets with Scalp missiles and Hammer precision weapons during the strike. The Indian Forces called ‘Operation Sindoor’ a huge success and confirmed that no Pakistani military infrastructure, have been attacked. Indian Forces exercised maximum restraint while launching the attacks.

PM Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval monitored the operations. India has approached several countries late night to brief about the strikes carried out to avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has confirmed the Indian strikes inside its territory, but claimed the missiles were fired from inside the Indian soil. Pakistan called it a blatant aggression and claimed civilian casualties while vowing revenge.

While Pakistan has claimed death of 8 people in Indian strikes, sources believe that the toll is much higher and terror networks have been badly hit. India have shut down Airports in Srinagar, Leh, Bhuj, Jamnagar and Amritsar, in view of escalation.