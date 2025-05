India releases 9 terror locations destroyed in Operation Sindoor

In a bold operation, the Indian armed forces launched missile strikes on nine high-value terror targets across Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK). India released List of 9 Terror Locations in Pakistan and PoJK, destroyed in Operation Sindoor, with Video Proof. Strike Time – May 7, 2025 (1:05 AM – 1:30 AM).

Pak Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) based Terror Camps

1. Sawai Nala Camp, Muzaffarabad – LeT

2. Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – JeM

4. Gulpur Camp, Kotli – LeT

5. Markaz Abbas, Kotli – LeT

5. Bhimber Camp – LeT

Pakistan-based Terror Camps

1. Sarjal Camp, Sialkot – JeM

2. Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot – Hizbul Mujahideen

3. Markaz Taiba, Muridke – LeT

4. Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur – JeM