TNI Morning News Headlines – March 25, 2025

➡️Cancer Hospital in Keonjhar to become operational from April 2025.
➡️Odisha Government inks two MoUs to boost agriculture infra, improve market access for farmers.
➡️Odisha proposes Rs 3,651 crore B-MAAN plan to boost civil aviation, railway connectivity
➡️Temperature to rise again in Odisha by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in coming 4-5 days, predicts India Meteorological Department.
➡️3 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.
➡️Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating IAS Ajay Seth as the Finance Secretary.
➡️Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to present Budget 2025-26 for national capital today.
➡️Comedian Kunal Kamra summoned by Khar Police today for remarks made against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
➡️Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise after his remarks on Eknath Shinde spark controversy.
➡️Telangana SLBC tunnel collapse: Rescue teams find another body inside, efforts underway to retrieve.
➡️RBI says banks cannot impose excessive charges on loan amounts upto Rs 50,000 under the priority sector lending.
➡️Samsung’s Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee dies of heart attack at 63.
➡️Rupee falls 3 paise to 85.64 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty have been blessed with a baby girl.
➡️Donald Trump’s 25% tariff threat over Venezuela oil imports would hit India: Reports.
➡️An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 on the Richter Scale hit Off the West Coast of South Island, New Zealand.
➡️India rejects Pakistan’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir at UN, calls for peacekeeping reforms.
