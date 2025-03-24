TNI Evening News Headlines – March 24, 2025

➡️President Draupadi Murmu, Governor Dr. Haribabu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Speaker Surma Padhi paid homage to the Lord at the Nila Madhav Temple in Kantilo.
➡️Odisha CM to distribute 50,000 Antyodaya Yojana houses on March 30.
➡️Power tariff remains unchanaged for FY 2025-26; consumers using smart meters with a connected load of up to 2 kilowatts will be exempted from paying monthly meter rent.
➡️Gajapati Sattu deaths case: Collector says minors consumed Atta-Besan mix instead of Chhatua.
➡️5175 doctor posts vacant in government hospital in Odisha: Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling.
➡️Former OPCC President Niranjan Patnaik announces he will not contest elections.
➡️Ganjam: 110 kg ganja seized from a SUV by Excise sleuths near Balisira in Aska area of Ganjam district.
➡️Congress MLAs continue protest on Odisha Assembly premises over atrocities against women in the State.
➡️Centre increased salaries, allowances and pensions of Members of Parliament with effect from April 1, 2023.
➡️Supreme Court Collegium issues resolution recommending transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge of High Court of Delhi to Allahabad High Court.
➡️Comedian Kunal Kamra row | Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation initiates demolition of the illegal portion of Habitat Studio, in Mumbai.
➡️Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has granted a stay on demolition of properties belonging to the petitioner, including the prime accused Faheem Khan and Yusuf Sheikh.
➡️Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, designated as Finance Secretary.
➡️Bihar: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attends Iftar party hosted by Union Minister Chirag Paswan at his party office in Patna.
➡️Sensex jumps 1,078.87 points to settle at 77,984.38; Nifty surges 307.95 points to 23,658.35.
➡️Pope Francis makes first appearance after 5-week hospital stay.
➡️US and Russia start ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia as attacks continue; Ukraine delegation to meet Washington officials.
Comments are closed.