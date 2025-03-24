TNI Evening News Headlines – March 24, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
President Draupadi Murmu, Governor Dr. Haribabu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Speaker Surma Padhi paid homage to the Lord at the Nila Madhav Temple in Kantilo.
➡️Odisha CM to distribute 50,000 Antyodaya Yojana houses on March 30.
 
➡️Power tariff remains unchanaged for FY 2025-26; consumers using smart meters with a connected load of up to 2 kilowatts will be exempted from paying monthly meter rent.
 
➡️Gajapati Sattu deaths case: Collector says minors consumed Atta-Besan mix instead of Chhatua.
 
➡️5175 doctor posts vacant in government hospital in Odisha: Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling.
 
➡️Former OPCC President Niranjan Patnaik announces he will not contest elections.
 
➡️Ganjam: 110 kg ganja seized from a SUV by Excise sleuths near Balisira in Aska area of Ganjam district.
 
➡️Congress MLAs continue protest on Odisha Assembly premises over atrocities against women in the State.
 

➡️Centre increased salaries, allowances and pensions of Members of Parliament with effect from April 1, 2023.
 
➡️Supreme Court Collegium issues resolution recommending transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge of High Court of Delhi to Allahabad High Court.
 
➡️Comedian Kunal Kamra row | Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation initiates demolition of the illegal portion of Habitat Studio, in Mumbai.
 
➡️Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has granted a stay on demolition of properties belonging to the petitioner, including the prime accused Faheem Khan and Yusuf Sheikh.
 
➡️Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, designated as Finance Secretary.
 
➡️Bihar: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attends Iftar party hosted by Union Minister Chirag Paswan at his party office in Patna.
 
➡️Sensex jumps 1,078.87 points to settle at 77,984.38; Nifty surges 307.95 points to 23,658.35.
 
➡️Pope Francis makes first appearance after 5-week hospital stay.
 
➡️US and Russia start ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia as attacks continue; Ukraine delegation to meet Washington officials.
