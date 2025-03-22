TNI Morning News Headlines – March 22, 2025

➡️Odisha Cabinet approves Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the state-sponsored Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana for a period of five years – 2025-26 to 2029-30.
➡️Odisha Vigilance conducts raids at the residence of a Junior Engineer (JE) from the Rural Development (RD) Division, Jajpur.
➡️Several parts of Odisha will continue to experience rain with thunderstorms until March 25. Maximum temperature is very likely to fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.
➡️Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district will remain closed for 2 days for visitors due to heavy rainfall alert issued by IMD.
➡️Odisha State Road Policy 2025 gets cabinet nod; Government to create 75000 km world-class road network.
➡️Chandbali: Coal mafia torch a JCB machine to threaten people complaining about their illegal activities.
➡️United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) puts 2-day bank strike on hold in Odisha.
➡️Bombay High Court has listed the writ petition filed by Satish Salian, father of late Disha Salian, for hearing on 2nd April 2025.
➡️Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin felicitates CMs of States who are attending the meeting on delimitation.
➡️PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka on April 5.
➡️Arrest tally reaches 105 in Nagpur riots.
➡️UPI services will no longer work on mobile numbers that are inactive or reassigned starting April 1.
➡️IPL begins today with Kolkata Knight Riders playing against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
➡️President Donald Trump announced plans for US military to induct a sixth generation of fighter jets called F 47s.
