Key witness in Naba Das’s Cook’s Death Case injured in Road Accident

TNI Bureau: Manu Prasad, a key witness in mysterious death of former Health Minister Naba Das’s cook Lalit Sahu, has been seriously injured in a road accident this morning.

He has been admitted to Jharsuguda Medical and later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla in critical condition.

Manu was injured in a head-on collision with a Bolero near Belpahar Municipality while riding his bike.

Earlier, Odisha Police have changed the enquiry officer and supervisory officer probing the mysterious death of Lalit.

It is pertinent to mention here that Naba Das was shot dead by an on-duty police officer on January 29, 2023, just a few months after Lalit’s death who was found dead at Naba Das’s staff quarters on April 17, 2022.