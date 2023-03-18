TNI Morning News Headlines – March 18, 2023

➡️ Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian visited Nabarangpur district to review developmental initiatives. Also visited Anwesha Hostel located at Tirliambaguda, interacted with the students.

➡️ Doctors at the Endocrine Department of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack remove 1 kg tumour from patient’s neck in rare surgery.

➡️ Youth shot dead by Maoists at Laxmipur village in Raighar area of Nabarangpur district.

➡️ Odisha Home Guards to get Rs 533 daily allowance as Supreme Court upholds Orissa High Court’s decision regarding payment of Duty Call-Up Allowance (DCA).

➡️ Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announces formation of 19 new districts.

➡️ Earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 Richter Scale hit South of Jorhat, Assam.

➡️ Garbage Fire: NGT awards Rs. 100 cr environmental compensation against Kochi Municipal Corporation.

➡️ Youtuber Manish Kashyap, accused of circulating misleading and hysterical video of residents of Bihar working in Tamil Nadu, surrendered.

➡️ Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar brought to Delhi’s Patiala House court in connection with a money laundering case.

➡️ The International Criminal Court (ICC) issues arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

➡️ Cyclone Freddy affects 500,000 people in Malawi: UN.