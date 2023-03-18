TNI Morning News Headlines – March 18, 2023

➡️Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian visited Nabarangpur district to review developmental initiatives. Also visited Anwesha Hostel located at Tirliambaguda, interacted with the students.
➡️Doctors at the Endocrine Department of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack remove 1 kg tumour from patient’s neck in rare surgery.
➡️Youth shot dead by Maoists at Laxmipur village in Raighar area of Nabarangpur district.
➡️Odisha Home Guards to get Rs 533 daily allowance as Supreme Court upholds Orissa High Court’s decision regarding payment of Duty Call-Up Allowance (DCA).
➡️Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announces formation of 19 new districts.
➡️Earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 Richter Scale hit South of Jorhat, Assam.
➡️Garbage Fire: NGT awards Rs. 100 cr environmental compensation against Kochi Municipal Corporation.
➡️Youtuber Manish Kashyap, accused of circulating misleading and hysterical video of residents of Bihar working in Tamil Nadu, surrendered.
➡️Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar brought to Delhi’s Patiala House court in connection with a money laundering case.
➡️The International Criminal Court (ICC) issues arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
➡️Cyclone Freddy affects 500,000 people in Malawi: UN.
➡️Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 Richter Scale hit New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands region.
