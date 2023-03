TNI Bureau: According to latest reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s upcoming Odisha visit on March 26, has been postponed.

Although no dates have been finalised yet, he is most probably visit Odisha in April 2023.

Amit Shah was supposed to visit Bhadrak Lok Sabha Constituency and hold a meeting in Dhamnagar. He was scheduled to visit the Baba Akhandalamani Shrine at Aradi too. Some leaders were expected to join the BJP in his presence.