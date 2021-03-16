TNI Morning News Headlines – March 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Government issues Fresh Guidelines amid threat of new covid strain; suggests people to take vaccine shot when their turn comes.

➡️ A woman from Jajpur district who had sustained critical injuries after a ceiling fan fell on her at SCB Medical College and Hospital, died.

➡️ Forest fire situation is State including in Simlipal totally under control, informed IFS Sandeep Tripathi.

➡️ Sundargarh, Malkangiri & Boudh emerge hottest in Odisha today with a maximum temperature of 38.0 Degree Celsius.

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 5-day-long State-level agriculture expo ‘Krushi Odisha-2021’ yesterday evening.

➡️ Odisha: Malkangiri forest division creates awareness on forest fire, via public meetings & songs.

➡️ Stray Dog runs away with newborn’s body from the premises of Government hospital in Bhadrak district.

➡️ Mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles starts at Devi river mouth in Puri.

➡️ Over Rs 479 cr spent on Covid patients in Odisha private hospitals.

India News

➡️ India reports 24,492 new COVID 19 cases, 20,191 recoveries and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,14,09,831 including 2,23,432 active cases, 1,10,27,543 cured cases & 1,58,856 deaths.

➡️ India crosses a significant peak with more than 3.17 Crore Vaccinations. Total of 18.63 lakh vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ A total of 22,82,80,763 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 15th March 2021. Of these, a total of 8,73,350 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Maharashtra registers over 15,000 Covid cases for 4th consecutive day.

➡️ Maharashtra Government warns shutting hotels, cinemas for violating COVID-19 rules.

➡️ PM Modi to meet Chief Ministers on March 17 to discuss COVID-19 measures.

➡️ National Vaccination Day is celebrated every year on March 16 as on the same day the first dose of Oral Polio Vaccine was given in India in 1995.

➡️ JEE Main March exam begins today. The examination will be held in double shifts—9 am to 12 pm, and 3 pm to 6 pm.

➡️ British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit India in April-end to Unlock’ Indo-Pacific opportunities.

➡️ Andhra Pradesh CID serves notices to Ex CM Chandra Babu Naidu and Ex Minister Narayana in the case of Amaravati Capital Lands scam case.

➡️ Taj Mahal ticket prices likely to increase for tourists. Indian tourists currently pay Rs 250; foreign tourists pay Rs 1300.

➡️ Aamir Khan quits social media.

➡️ Sensex up by 207.9 points, currently at 50,602.98; Nifty at 14,980.65.

➡️ Rupee inches 4 paise higher to 72.42 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ The remaining three T20Is between India and England will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

World News

➡️ India’s weapon imports fell by 33% in last five years but remains world’s second-largest arms importer.

➡️ Spain, Germany, France, Italy halt rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine over blood clot concerns. WHO says it’s safe.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 120 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.65 million.

➡️ China donates 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to U.N. peacekeepers.

➡️ Beijing witnesses worst sandstorm in a decade, causing severe air pollution

➡️ China urges action over attacks on Chinese-owned factories in Myanmar.