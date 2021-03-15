TNI Evening News Headlines – March 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha vaccinates more than 1 lakh elderly people on a single day. So far 4.43 lakh people in the age group of 60+ have been given first dose of Covid vaccine.

➡️ 70 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 335730.

➡️ Biju Jayanti to be celebrated as ‘Legendary Indian Pilots Day’.

➡️ ‘Kalira Atita’ out of Oscar Race.

➡️ Three Buses gutted in fire at Puri Bus Stand; no casualties reported.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates five-day State-level agri exhibition ‘Krushi Odisha’.

➡️ Trawler owner shot dead by a miscreant at Naupalagudi in Balasore district.

➡️ Odisha Government stays Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s decision to hike holding tax

➡️ South Central Railway extends 30 special trains till June; Destinations include Bhubaneswar, Puri.

India News

➡️ J&K: Two JeM terrorists including commander Sajjad Afghani killed in Shopian encounter.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a Virtual Summit with the Prime Minister of Finland Marin Sanna on 16 March 2021.

➡️ 2008 Batla House encounter: I-M terrorist Ariz Khan sentenced to death after being convicted of killing Cop Mohan Chand Sharma.

➡️ Army recruitment scam: CBI books six lieutenant colonels along with several other officers and their family members.

➡️ NIA conducts searches at 11 locations in Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka in ISIS module case.

➡️ Rs 2,000 Notes not printed in last 2 years: Government in Lok Sabha.

➡️ Lioness killed after being hit by vehicle in Gujarat’s Amreli district.

➡️ No proposal yet to bring crude petroleum, petrol, diesel, ATF and natural gas under GST purview: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

➡️ Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah ties knot with Sanjana Ganesan.

World News

➡️ WHO urges world not to halt vaccinations as Astra Zeneca shot divides Europe.

➡️ Inter Parliamentary Union President Duarte Pacheco on a week long visit to India.

➡️ Canada calls on China to stop persecution of Uighurs, Tibetans.

➡️ No evidence of increased blood clot risk from vaccine, says AstraZeneca.