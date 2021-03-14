TNI Morning News Headlines – March 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will address people of the State at 12PM.

➡️ Odisha Government to establish 3 Eklavya model residential schools for tribal students in Sambalpur district.

➡️ Police, Maoists exchange fire at Muduliguda area in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri District.

➡️ Married woman gang-raped for 3 days in Barbil area of Keonjhar district, accused duo arrested.

➡️ A tutor held for thrashing class-3 student as boy fails to recall multiplication table in Kendrapara district.

➡️ A farmer in Mayurbhanj has built a four-wheeled electric vehicle that runs on battery & charged using solar power.

➡️ A 12-member delegation visits Similipal to take stock of the forest fire situation.

India News

➡️ India reports 25,320 new COVID 19 cases, 16,637 recoveries and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,13,59,048 including 2,10,544 active cases, 1,09,89,897 cured cases & 1,58,607 deaths.

➡️ Total of 2,97,38,409 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of COVID 19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 2.91 crores (2,91,92,547) on March 13.

➡️ A total of 22,67,03,641 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 13th March 2021. Of these, 8,64,368 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 15,602 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrests Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze for his alleged role in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near the residence of Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani last month.

➡️ Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) calls for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on March 26 against the three Central farm laws: seeks support of trade unions.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir Police releases a list of 9 wanted terrorists who are active in Srinagar & outskirts in Kashmir Valley; announces reward for anyone providing information about them.

➡️ Online exams are scheduled to begin in Delhi University from March 15.

➡️ Telangana MLC polls: Polling for both the MLC seats will be held from 8 am to 4 pm while counting of votes is scheduled to take place on March 17.

➡️ Jubin Nautiyal meets PM Modi’s mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

➡️ Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to hit Theatres on April 30 worldwide.

World New

➡️ Formula 1 commentary legend Murray Walker passes away. He was 97.

➡️ Use of Covid-19 vaccine developed by British company AstraZeneca suspended in more European nations following reports of suspected deaths from clotting after inoculation.

➡️ Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools.

➡️ US offers temporary refuge to Myanmar Nationals after Military Coup.

➡️ Pakistani university has expelled two students for proposing & hugging on campus.

➡️ Brazil beats India to become second worst-hit Nation again as Coronavirus cases rise at alarming rate.