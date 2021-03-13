TNI Evening News Headlines – March 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Fire breaks out at the ICU of Cuttack Sishu Bhawan due to electric short circuit, blaze under control.

➡️ Odisha Govt intensifies screening at Airports & Railway Atations. People coming from restricted States will need to show -ve COVID 19 report.

➡️ 64-year-old professor in Balasore arrested for open fire at his 45-year-old neighbour. Victim critical and admitted at SCB Medical college and Hospital in Cuttack.

➡️ Odisha’s first maintenance hole cleaning robot Bandicoot was inaugurated at Puri today.

➡️ Human skeleton found from a seized vehicle parked inside the premises of Janla Police Station compound; cop suspended.

➡️ NTA announces results of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE)-2021.

➡️ Minor boy drowns in Kuakhai River on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha Assembly Speaker SN Patro adjourns proceedings of the House till Monday.

➡️ Odisha BJP delegation led by MLA Jaynarayan Mishra leaves for Similipal to take stock of the forest fire situation.

India News

➡️ Fire breaks out in Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express due to a short circuit. All passengers were safely evacuated, no injuries reported.

➡️ Passengers will be de-boarded if they don’t wear masks properly inside the aircraft: DGCA.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 15,602 new COVID-19 cases, 7,467 discharges, and 88 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins Trinamool Congress in Kolkata.

➡️ Nagaland Government has decided to allow schools to reopen for classes 1-5.

➡️ Amarnath Yatra to start from June 28.

➡️ Bihar: Five members of a family died allegedly by suicide in Supaul; investigation underway.

➡️ Common Eligibility Test for government jobs recruitment is likely to be held around September, 2021.

World News

➡️ China launches new satellites to survey electromagnetic environment.

➡️ India to send 4.5 crore doses of ‘Made in India’ Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan.

➡️ Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency passed the $60,000 mark for the first time on Saturday.

➡️ An-26 aircraft crashes while landing at Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport, 4 dead.

➡️ At least 6 killed as protest against military government continues in Myanmar.