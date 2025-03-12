TNI Morning News Headlines – March 12, 2025

➡️President Droupadi Murmu to embark on 2-day Odisha visit starting March 24; will attend Ravenshaw University convocation in Cuttack.
➡️Direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Port Blair & Ghaziabad from March 30.
➡️Notorious criminal Byas Lakua, wanted in Odisha & Jharkhand nabbed following police encounter.
➡️Driver burnt alive as car catches fire in Jagatsinghpur.
➡️PM Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute to Dandi March heroes on 95th Anniversary.
➡️Delhi Police has arrested more than 12 Bangladeshis.
➡️Haryana: Counting for Municipal Elections underway.
➡️Government of India arranged safe repatriation of 266 Indians by an IAF aircraft, who were released from cybercrime centres in South East Asia: MEA.
➡️Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) announces agreement with SpaceX to offer Starlink’s broadband internet services to its customers in India.
➡️India’s wholesale inflation likely fell to 2 pc in February from 2.3 pc in January: Report.
➡️Sensex rises 102.66 points to 74,204.98 in early trade; Nifty up 23.60 points to 22,521.50.
➡️Rupee falls 7 paise to 87.28 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Jasprit Bumrah is completing his rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru; no clarity over his availability for IPL starting from March 22 onwards.
➡️16 terrorists killed in hostage rescue operation after train attack in Pakistan.
➡️US President Donald Trump announced the additional 25 per cent tariff on Canadian steel.
➡️US resumes military aid, intelligence sharing as Ukraine ready for 30-day ceasefire.
➡️US VP JD Vance, Second Lady Usha likely to visit India next month: US Media report.
