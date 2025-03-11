BJD raises concerns over 2024 Election Discrepancies, seeks ECI Intervention

New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has once again expressed serious concerns over alleged discrepancies in the vote count during the 2024 Parliament and Assembly Elections in Odisha. The party has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take immediate corrective measures and implement reforms to enhance electoral transparency.

In a letter to the ECI, the BJD reiterated the issues it had initially raised in a memorandum submitted on December 19, 2024. Despite assurances from the Election Commission during a meeting on December 23, 2024, to address these concerns through a detailed response and potential in-person discussions, the party claims that no concrete action has been taken so far.

The BJD has flagged what it describes as “unexplainable variances” in vote counts, which it believes may have resulted from errors in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), human mistakes during data entry, or a combination of both.

The party has also voiced dissatisfaction over the alleged failure of District Election Officers (DEOs) to provide Forms 17C Part I & II, despite multiple requests over the past seven months. The unavailability of these crucial documents, according to the BJD, has led to confusion among its candidates, some of whom have already lodged formal appeals with the Election Commission seeking redressal.

In response to these concerns, the BJD has proposed a series of measures to improve election transparency and restore public confidence in the electoral process. These include:

Periodic Election Process Audits: The party has recommended that independent auditors or the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India conduct regular “process audits” of elections, with the findings being made publicly available to ensure accountability.

Involvement of Citizen Groups: The BJD has suggested incorporating citizen groups into the election monitoring process to enhance public oversight and engagement.

Concurrent Audits During Polling and Counting: The party has called for real-time audits at polling booths and during vote counting, with election results being declared only after the audit is satisfactorily completed.

VVPAT Slip Tallying: The BJD has emphasized that all Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips should be matched with the corresponding EVM counts at each polling booth, using advanced counting machines to ensure accuracy.

Time-Limited Access to Forms 17C: The party has proposed that District Election Officers be required to provide copies of Forms 17C Part I & II to any citizen upon request within 30 days, upon payment of a prescribed fee, to enhance transparency.

The BJD maintains that implementing these measures is crucial for maintaining public trust in the electoral system and ensuring the integrity of democracy. The party has urged the ECI to seriously consider these recommendations.

A BJD delegation, led by former MP Dr. Amar Patnaik, along with Rajya Sabha MPs Dr. Sasmit Patra, Debashis Samantray, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, Sulata Deo, Majibulla Khan, Subashis Khuntia, and Niranjan Bisi, met with ECI officials in New Delhi and submitted the memorandum. Following the meeting, the delegation addressed the media at the Constitution Club, elaborating on their concerns and proposed electoral reforms.

Dr. Priyabrata Majhi, the media coordinator of the BJD, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to ensuring free and fair elections and stressed that the party would continue to push for greater electoral transparency.