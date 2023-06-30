TNI Morning News Headlines – June 30, 2023

➡️Odisha Train Accident: Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) submits probe report to Railway Board.
➡️3 killed after car rams into tree near Basini Square on Umerkote-Jharigaon main road in Nabarangpur district.
➡️ A 50-year-old man was killed by an elephant attack in Tebamohula village under Rampur police limits in Kalahandi district.
➡️Mo Bus service of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) to announce the launch of 13 new routes, effective from July 1, 2023.
➡️Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the flood situation in the State.
➡️IPS officer, Shankar Jiwal has been appointed as the new Director General of Police of Tamil Nadu.
➡️A six-week-old boy and a 35-year-old man were killed in two separate incidents of house collapses in the Mumbai suburbs.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir’s Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu base camp Yatri Niwas.
Related Posts
➡️Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travels to Manipur’s Moirang to visit relief camps.
➡️Over 20,000 people affected in Assam flood.
➡️Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan likely to lead the team at Asian Games 2023 and VVS Laxman to be the coach: BCCI Sources.
➡️Actors Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, who set the screens on fire with their dance moves in the song ‘Ghungroo’ from ‘War’, will now ignite the stage in their UK Tour ‘Stars On Fire’.
➡️17 people died from heat-related illnesses as a severe heat wave continued in Texas while spreading into other parts of the southern US.
➡️Xi Jinping to participate in SCO’s virtual summit hosted by India: Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Comments are closed.