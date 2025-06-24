TNI Morning News Headlines – June 24, 2025

📌Modak theft’ at Puri Srimandir sparks row. Out of 313 specially prepared ‘modaks’, 70 modaks are reportedly missing.
📌Falsely accused of cow smuggling, the men were made to crawl on their knees for 2 kms, fed grass, and made to drink drain water at Dharakote in Ganjam district.
📌Dadhinauti of Joranda Mahima Gadi damaged in lightning strike.
📌Indian airlines suspend flights to Middle East amid rising tensions.
📌India’s Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 mission now targeting June 25 launch: NASA.
📌Evacuation flight with 160 Indians diverted to Kuwait after Iranian strikes shut airspace.
📌Operation Sindhu: 165 Indian evacuees onboard IAF C-17 flight from Israel have landed in Delhi.
📌Operation Sindhu: In response to heightened tensions in West Asia, IAF C-17 aircraft commenced missions from Jordan and Egypt to extricate Indian nationals.
📌India set a victory target of 371 runs for England at Leeds Test. Rishabh Pant becomes first Indian Wicketkeeper to score hundred in each innings.
📌Former India Spinner Dilip Doshi passes away. He was 77.
📌Rupee rises 65 paise to 86.13 against US dollar over hopes of Iran-Israel ceasefire.
📌Nifty jumps 250 pts, Sensex up by 850 pts amid Israel-Iran ceasefire.
📌Iran-Israel Conflict: Iranian state media reports sixth missile wave fired at Israel. Iran launches Drone Attack on US Military base near Baghdad, Iraq. US activates its air defence system. Israel’s skies are closed to planes until further notice.
📌US President Donald Trump announces “complete ceasefire” between Israel and Iran. Iran denies ceasefire proposal.
