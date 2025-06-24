TNI Evening News Headlines – June 24, 2025

📌Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and SJTA Chief Administrator Dr. Arabinda Padhee deny allegations of theft of 70 ‘Dasamula Modaks’, meant for the deities during the Anavasara Ekadashi ritual.
📌Police detained nine persons in connection with Odisha Dalit torture case.
📌BJD loses Mahakalapada Block chairperson post; BJP-supported candidate Meerarani Mohanty elected unopposed as the block chairperson.
📌Odisha Government to set up 9 new medical colleges in 2025-26 including MBBS, dental, and ayurvedic colleges, announced Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling at the CII-Odisha Healthcare Summit 2025 in Bhubaneswar.
📌War tensions in Middle East: IndiGo flight services from and to Abu Dhabi and Bhubaneswar suspended.
📌Odisha Government orders fresh DPR, launches Rs 550 Cr infra boost for Ganjam.
📌Odisha Government reviews approach road permissions for real estate projects in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
📌Bhubaneswar ranks among India’s least affordable capital cities as per NHB and Times of India analysis.
📌Unidentified miscreants looted gold and cash from a government quarter in Bhubaneswar’s Unit-3 area.
📌NIA releases press release on terrorists of Pahalgam Terror Attack and related investigation; clarifies on media speculations.
📌Ahmedabad plane crash: PIL in Supreme Court seeks suspension of Air India’s Boeing aircraft operations.
📌Ministry of Defence concluded 13 contracts worth Rs 1,980 crore under emergency procurement mechanism to boost Indian Army’s operational readiness.
📌Air India to resume flights to Middle East, Europe today as airspaces gradually reopen.
📌Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit port city in China’s eastern Shandong province to attend SCO Defence Ministers’ Meet from June 25-26.
📌Dangeti Jahnavi from Andhra Pradesh becomes the first Indian to complete NASA’s IAS Program and will be travelling to space in 2029.
📌Aamir Khan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
📌Rupee surges 75 paise to close at 86.03 against US dollar as global crude oil prices crash.
📌165 Indians return from Israel via Jordan under Operation Sindhu.
📌India welcomes Israel-Iran ceasefire, calls for sustained focus on dialogue and diplomacy.
📌Palestinian health authorities say the death toll from Israel-Hamas war has exceeded 56,000 in Gaza, reports AP.
Comments are closed.