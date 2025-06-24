Untimely Ratha Jatra in Delhi hurts Odia Asmita

While Lord Jagannath’s devotees across the world fought ISKCON over untimely Ratha Jatra and other related rituals, BJP’s Delhi CM Rekha Gupta stunned everyone by endorsing Jagannatha Ratha Jatra in Kamala Nagar during Anasara rituals at Puri Srimamdir.

Ironically, there has been no outrage over such an outrageous act that goes against Jagannath culture. BJP Government in Odisha, Puri Gajapati and MP Sambit Patra should treat this matter with urgency.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Continued silence and selective criticism on any deviation from Jagannath Culture, will be considered as a weakness of Odia people and keep hurting and bruising our ‘Asmita’.