TNI Morning News Headlines – June 16, 2025

➡️Puri Ratha Jatra 2025: Non-servitors climbing chariots to be arrested, mobile phones banned. AI cameras will be used to manage crowd.
➡️Ratha Jatra 2025: Ailing Lord Jagannath and siblings to get ‘Phuluri’ oil treatment today.
➡️Cholera outbreak situation grim Cuttack, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar; Jajpur worst hit.
➡️Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal: IMD predicts Orange and Yellow alerts for several districts in Odisha. Monsoon revival expected.
➡️7 killed in Kedarnath helicopter crash in Uttarakhand. The helicopter was en route from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi crashed near Gaurikund.
➡️4 people died after an old iron bridge over Indrayani River collapsed in Maharashtra’s Pune district.
➡️Ahmedabad plane crash: 87 victims identified by DNA tests, 47 bodies handed over to kin.
➡️Ahmedabad Air India plane crash: Second Black Box, Cockpit Voice Recorder found.
➡️Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani’s last rites will be held today.
➡️A young girl sustains serious injuries after falling 30 feet from a Zipline in Manali.
➡️Amitabh Kant resigns as G20 sherpa after 45 years of government service.
➡️Sensex climbs 288.79 points to 81,407.39 in early trade; Nifty up 98.9 points to 24,817.50.
➡️Rupee falls 11 paise to 86.22 against the US dollar in early trade.
➡️Indian students being relocated to safer places in Iran amid escalating tensions: MEA.
➡️Flight LH752 departed from Germany and was scheduled to land at Hyderabad was forced to make a U-turn and return to land at Frankfurt Airport after bomb threat was received.
➡️Smoke was detected from wheels of a Saudia aircraft that landed in Lucknow airport, from Jeddah.
➡️Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu claims Iran wants to kill US President Donald Trump.
