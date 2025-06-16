PM Modi’s June 20 Odisha Visit Schedule

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modi’s June 20 Odisha Visit Schedule

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on June 20 to attend BJP Government’s first Anniversary celebration in the State.

As per official reports, PM Modi will arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport at 3.40 PM and lead a roadshow from the airport to Janata Maidan from 3.45 PM to 4.45, where he will speak at a large public gathering.

The Prime Minister will attend the first Anniversary celebration of the BJP-led Government in the State till 5.30 PM. PM Modi will return Delhi at 5.50 PM.

PM Modi’s June 20 Odisha Visit Schedule

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.