PM Modi’s June 20 Odisha Visit Schedule

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on June 20 to attend BJP Government’s first Anniversary celebration in the State.

As per official reports, PM Modi will arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport at 3.40 PM and lead a roadshow from the airport to Janata Maidan from 3.45 PM to 4.45, where he will speak at a large public gathering.

The Prime Minister will attend the first Anniversary celebration of the BJP-led Government in the State till 5.30 PM. PM Modi will return Delhi at 5.50 PM.