TNI Morning News Headlines – June 03, 2025

➡️Shravan Agrawal, owner of the Badgaon explosives warehouse was arrested in connection with maoist looting of 4 tonnes of explosives in Sundargarh.
➡️District Voluntary Force (DVF) in Bargarh recovered a major Maoist dump from the Gandhamardhan Reserve Forest near Marjadapali village.
➡️Incessant rains and a cloudburst in North Sikkim caused widespread damage to roads & bridges; Odisha BJP leader Itishree Jena and three other members of her family remained missing after a car accident in Sikkim.
➡️Seven all-party delegations travelling to different countries will start returning from Tuesday (June 3); likely to meet PM Modi on return.
➡️Rituals of ‘pran pratishtha’ of Ram Darbar on first floor of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple begin in Ayodhya. Gold-plated ‘Shikhara’ has been installed atop the Ram Temple ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Darbar.
➡️Andhra Pradesh Government, ISRO ink five-year deal to leverage space tech for citizen services.
➡️Basic military training to be given to students from Class 1 in Maharashtra: State school education minister Dada Bhuse.
➡️Four brave soldiers lost, seven still missing in the aftermath of devastating landslides in Sikkim.
➡️Over 56,000 people affected, 10,477 houses damaged in Manipur floods.
➡️Assam faces worsening crisis as 22 districts, 1254 villages & 5.15 lakh people affected in floods.
➡️Sensex declines 194.65 points to 81,179.10 in early trade; Nifty dips 62.35 points to 24,654.25.
➡️Rupee falls 16 paise to 85.55 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️US Second Lady Usha Vance recalls India visit and her children’s experience with PM Modi.
➡️UN assembly elects Germany’s ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote.
