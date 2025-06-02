TNI Evening News Headlines – June 02, 2025

➡️Nikhil Pavan Kalyan appointed Director of Census Operations in Odisha.
➡️Odisha reports three fresh COVID cases; COVID-19 tally reaches 15 in Odisha.
➡️Heat wave and humidity grip Odisha; Yellow alert issued in 11 districts.
➡️Two house surgeons at MKCG Medical College, Berhampur, fined Rs 25,000 each for ragging a fourth-year MBBS student.
➡️UG results of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack city were published today.
➡️NEET-PG 2025 postponed; exam to be held in single shift as per Supreme Court’s direction.
➡️Results of Common PG Entrance Test (CPET-2025), conducted by Higher Education Department of Odisha, were published.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with President of Paraguay, Santiago Peña Palacios in Delhi.
➡️16 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh; Kerlapenda village becomes Maoist-free, say police.
➡️Australian All-rounder Glenn Maxwell retires from ODI Cricket.
➡️PM Modi unlikely to attend upcoming G7 summit in Canada.
➡️Russia and Ukraine agree at peace talks to swap 6,000 bodies of soldiers killed in action: Officials.
