TNI Morning News Headlines – July 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2085 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 1198 quarantine and 887 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 528 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (210), Bhadrak (173), Jajpur (132), Balasore (113), Jagatsinghpur (108), Puri (106).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 56 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (19), Sundargarh (8), Bargarh (6), Mayurbhanj (6), Puri (3), Keonjhar (3), Kendrapara (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 5172.

➡️ As many as 70476 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Bahuda Jatra, homecoming of deities from Gundicha Temple to Srimandir underway.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF Soumyaranjan’s death case: Wife Bidyabharti alleges Soumyaranjan of having extra-marital affair; Soumyaranjan’s mother refutes allegations.

India News

➡️ India reports 30,093 new COVID 19 cases, 45,254 recoveries and 374 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,11,74,322 including 4,06,130 active cases, 3,03,53,710 cured cases & 4,14,482 deaths.

➡️ A total of 44,73,41,133 samples have been tested up to July 18. Of which, 17,92,336 samples were tested yesterday:: ICMR.

➡️ 41,18,46,401 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India.

➡️ India’s recovery rate increases to 97.32%. India’s Cumulative Recoveries exceeds 3.03 Cr (3,03,08,456).

➡️ Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra arrested by Crime branch in pornography case.

➡️ Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Prahlad Patel on potential Pegasus targets list: Report

➡️ BJP all-MP meeting held at Parliament in the presence of PM Modi.

➡️ Sensex tumbles 335 points, currently at 52,217.99; Nifty drops 106 points, at 15,646.40.

World News

➡️ Canada suspends flights from India until August 21, 2021.

➡️ 30 killed in Bomb explosion in Iraqi Capital.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 190.8 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.09 Million.

➡️ Three rockets landed in areas near the Presidential Palace during Eid prayers.