TNI Morning News Headlines – July 11, 2025

📌Agitating drivers allow movement of Congress rally vehicles amid statewide strike.
📌Passengers stranded, fuel crisis grips due to strike called by Odisha Driver Mahasangh. Drivers’ protest enters fourth day today.
📌Centre set to approve 110-km six-lane Bhubaneswar Bypass project worth Rs 8,300 crore.
📌Biju Mahila Janata Dal submitted a memorandum to Odisha DGP demanding immediate action against Nilgiri BJP MLA Santosh Khatua over his derogatory remarks against BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar.
📌Ballabh Kheti, former sarpanch of Gajabandh and husband of current sarpanch Basanti Kheti, was brutally murdered by unidentified people in Sonepur district.
📌Three dead in a head-on collision between two Bullet motorcycles near Jarada in Ganjam district.
📌One Nation One Election: Joint Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty–Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 meeting has begun in Parliament House Annexe.
📌Kerala schools are adopting new classroom seating model with no backbenchers.
📌Kanwariyas queue up at shiva temples, collect holy water on the first day of the ‘Sawan’ month.
📌Former tennis player Radhika Yadav shot dead by father in Gurugram after mocked for living off his daughter’s earnings. Radhika used to run a tennis academy.
📌Nifty down 90 points, Sensex lost 370 points in opening amid weak IT earnings and tariff jitters.
📌Rupee falls 15 paise to 85.85 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Axiom-4 crew, including Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, scheduled to undock from ISS on July 14.
📌Donald Trump announces 35% tariffs on goods imported from Canada.
📌Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle maker Tesla to open first India store in Mumbai on July 15: Report.
