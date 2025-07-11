Leaders should retire at 75, says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

TNI Bureau: Leaders should retire at the age of 75, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat while launching a book in Nagpur on Wednesday evening.

Speaking at the book release event dedicated to late RSS ideologue Moropant Pingle, the RRS Chief said that one should stop when turns 75 and make way for others.

In his speech, Bhagwat also recalled Pingle’s statement saying that Moropant Pingle once stated that you should step aside and let others come in when you are honoured with a shawl after turning 75.

As both Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were born in September 1950, they are attaining the age of 75 this year. While Bhagwat is turning 75 on the 11th, Modi six days later, on the 17th.

Meanwhile, the RSS chief’s remark have interpreted by many as a veiled message to PM Modi.