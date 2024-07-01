TNI Morning News Headlines – July 01, 2024

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi to begin hearing public grievances from today (July 1) at the CM’s Grievance Cell in Unit-V.
➡️Dhenkanal: 5 students from Cuttack who had gone missing in Saptasajya Hill rescued after night search operation by Forest officials and police.
➡️3 killed, 9 injured in separate mishaps in Bhubaneswar, Angul and Rayagada.
➡️Manoj Ahuja takes charge as Odisha’s new Chief Secretary.
➡️NEET-UG 2024: NTA declares revised result of 1563 candidates.
➡️NEET-UG exam malpractice: CBI arrests private school owner from Godhra.
➡️Assam flood situation worsens, over 2.62 lakh affected, taking the toll in this year’s flood, storm and landslide to 44.
Related Posts
➡️INDIA bloc parties hold protest outside Parliament, alleging misuse of central probe agencies against opposition leaders.
➡️Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya unveils playing Kits of the Indian Team, inspires Indian Contingent heading to Paris Olympics 2024.
➡️Sensex rises 69.63 points to 79,102.36 in early trade; Nifty up 37.85 points to 24,048.45.
➡️19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinder has been slashed by Rs 30 with effect from today. In Delhi, the retail sale price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1646 from today.
➡️Royal Challengers Bengaluru appoint Dinesh Karthik as batting coach, mentor.
➡️N.Korea fires ballistic missile eastward: S.Korean military.
Comments are closed.