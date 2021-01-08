TNI Morning News Headlines – January 8, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 245 Covid-19 cases including 141 quarantine and 104 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 331396 including 327290 recoveries & 2163 active cases.

➡️ Balangir reports 40 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (29).

➡️ Odisha reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,890.

➡️ Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi y’day launched ‘Annapurna’ initiative to provide food to beggars in the city.

➡️ Several shops, properties worth over Rs 50 lakh gutted in major fire in Bhadrak District; no injuries reported.

➡️ Famous Cuttack Chandi temple reopens today.

➡️ Cinema Halls, Theatres and Multiplexes reopened in Odisha on Friday after a gap of over 9 months.

➡️ Schools reopen ror classes 10 & 12 across Odisha with Covid protocols.

India News

➡️ India records 18,139 new COVID-19 cases and 234 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,04,13,417 including 2,25,449 active cases, 1,00,37,398 cured cases & 1,50,570 deaths.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 7th January is 17,93,36,364 including 9,35,369 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ COVID-19 recoveries in India crosses the 1 Crore Mark. The recovery rate stands at 96.36%.

➡️ Nationwide second Covid vaccination dry run begins today.

➡️ Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital as snowfall disrupts normal life in Kashmir.

➡️ Flight operations from the United Kingdom to India resume today.

➡️ 22nd session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly gets underway in Thiruvananthapuram.

➡️ India will chair Counter-Terrorism Committee of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2022.

➡️ 3.04 crore rural households provided with new piped water connections under National Jal Jeevan Mission.

➡️ Justice RS Chauhan was administered oath as the new Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.

➡️ Sensex up 335 points in opening trade, currently at 48,429.01; Nifty opens at 14,237.

➡️ Ind Vs Aus 3rd Test: India 26/0 At Tea After Australia All Out For 338.

World News

➡️ Donald Trump admits “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20”.

➡️ Facebook bans Donald Trump indefinitely.

➡️ Global Covid-19 cases surpass 87 Million Mark, death toll crosses 1.89 million.