TNI Morning News Headlines – January 29, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Jharaphula Murder Case: Odisha State Commission for Women Chairperson Minati Behera visits the spot where the miscreants dumped the body of deceased at Mulapala near Kuakhia in Jajpur district.

➡️ 2 School kids sustained burn injuries after Mobile Phone battery exploded in Ganjam District.

➡️ Jajpur: Family members of the 2-year-old girl ‘Pihu’ hold protest in front of Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu’s official residence in Bhubaneswar seeking rescue of Subhalaxmi Nayak aka Pihu who went missing On August 9.

➡️ A 3-year-old girl charred to death after a massive fire broke out at a paddy field in Kendrapara district late night.

➡️ JSPL’s Angul Plant to reach 25.2 MTPA capacity with an additional investment of Rs 1.20 lakh crore by 2030.

➡️ Pulse polio drive in Odisha to begin from January 31 to February 2.

India News

➡️ India records 18,855 new COVID-19 cases and 163 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,07,20,048 including 1,71,686 active cases, 1,03,94,352 cured cases & 1,54,010 deaths.

➡️ Total 29,28,053 people are vaccinated in India so far to fight against Covid-19.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament.

➡️ Budget session of Parliament begins with President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address; Union Budget to be tabled on 1st February.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls India’s Vaccine Production capacity ‘Best Asset’ World has today.

➡️Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel confirms 2 historic brass urns went missing from the Red Fort during Republic Day violence.

➡️ Large groups of farmers are coming from Muzaffarnagar and Bijnore at Ghazipur in the support of Rakesh Tikait.

➡️ Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh announces support to Bharatiya Kisan Union against Centre’s new farm laws at Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

➡️ Singhu, Gazipur, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders closed.

➡️ Noida police booked Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande, Vinod K Jose and others for sedition.

➡️ A total of 19,50,81,079 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 28th January. Of these, 7,42,306 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh Government decides to withdraw over 10,000 cases lodged against people for violating COVID-19 lockdown.

➡️ Self-styled godman Asaram moves trial court in Gujarat seeking 30-day temporary bail to attend to his ailing wife.

➡️ Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy dies in Kohima after brief illness.

➡️ Rupee rises 5 paise to 73.00 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex surges 403.16 points to 47,277.52 in opening session; Nifty rises 118.65 points to 13,936.20

World News

➡️ Global Covid-19 cases breach 101 Million mark; deaths exceed more than 2.18 million.