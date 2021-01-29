TNI Evening News Headlines – January 29, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Centre approves Rs. 1,751.05 Cr. of additional Central Assistance to 5 States including Rs 320.94 crore to Odisha for affected by floods during South-West monsoon 2020.

➡️ Government offices in twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to function with full strength from February.

➡️ Odisha Police ranks 3rd in Policing among 18 large and mid sized States in “India Justice Report 2020”.

➡️ Odisha Government asks all District Collectors & Municipal Commissioners to ensure 100% COVID Vaccination of Health workers.

➡️ Odisha Government gives compulsory retirement to 9 more corrupt officers. Total 113 removed from services so far.

➡️ Planetariums in Odisha to reopen on February 2, maximum 50 Visitors will be allowed per show.

➡️ 7 tourists from Jharkhand swept away while taking bath in Puri sea; 6 rescued, 1 still missing.

➡️ Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra asks authorities to ensure that investors are not asked to run to any office physically for getting clearance.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1 local Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours; taking the total positive cases to 31857 in the Capital City.

➡️ 157 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 331824.

India News

➡️ Rashtrapati Bhawan illuminated during the Beating the Retreat Ceremony.

➡️ Blast Outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi, no injuries reported.

➡️ Delhi & Mumbai Police are on high alert after blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi today. Security tightened; Forensic Science Laboratory team has reached the low-intensity explosion site.

➡️ Delhi Police SHO injured during clash between agitating farmers and locals at Singhu Border protest site.

➡️ Thousands of Farmers attend ‘mahapanchayat’ at Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh in support of Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait.

➡️ Colleges & Diploma institutions, Delhi schools for Class 9, 11 students to reopen from Feb 5.

➡️ India will join the world to Light Up Qutub Minar as a sign of unity to combat Neglected Tropical Diseases on World NTD Day on 30th January.

➡️ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2020-21 in Lok Sabha amid uproar by opposition over Farm Laws.

➡️ West Bengal: TMC leader Rajeeb Banerjee resigns from the post of Member of Legislative Assembly.

➡️ Farmers’ protest: Scuffle breaks out at Singhu border, police fire tear gas shells to control situation

➡️ Activist Anna Hazare decides not to protest over issues related to farmers after Union MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary along with Maharashtra LoP Devendra Fadnavis met him.

➡️ Olympic silver medalist Mathias Boe to coach badminton players Satwik SaiRaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.